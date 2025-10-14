Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF), an AI Agent App helping people turn their data into everyday value, is pleased to announce that it has retained Kanan Corbin Schupak & Aronow, Inc. d/b/a KCSA Strategic Communications to provide investor relations services.

KCSA will assist in engaging with current and potential investors of FUTR and will work closely with the Company to develop and deploy a comprehensive capital markets strategy. Activities will include providing an investor relations program catering to the financial community, shareholders, and investors (the "Services") as well as developing a broader go to market communications program targeting the mainstream and business financial media in North America.

Lewis Goldberg of KCSA commented "We believe that US investors recognize that Canada produces world class technology talent, and business plans. We are proud and excited to introduce The FUTR Corporation to the US investor marketplace as we believe the FUTR AI Agent App is highly unique and has massive potential both to change consumers lives for the better and also for investors."

The IR Services will commence on October 15, 2025, for an initial term of six months. Pursuant to the agreement, KCSA will be paid a monthly fee of US$10,000 as consideration for the provision of the IR Services. The Company and KCSA act at arm's length and KCSA does not currently own any securities of FUTR, however, KCSA and its clients may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. The engagement of KCSA remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company would also like to clarify the terms of the 2,500,000 RSUs that were granted and disclosed in its September 12, 2025, press release. The vesting terms of the RSUs granted are ¼ vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date being September 11, 2026, and then the remaining balance vesting 1/36th per month afterwards.

About The FUTR Corporation

FUTR's AI Agent App helps people turn their data into everyday value by rewarding them for securely sharing their data. Users earn FUTR Tokens for training their personal AI Agent, receive personalized offers, and gain smart tools to manage everyday payments and tasks. Enterprises can also earn rewards for contributing consented consumer data to FUTR Agents, while brands use FUTR insights to personalize services and lower acquisition costs. Learn more at www.thefutrcorp.com.

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is an award-winning strategic communications firm that specializes in public relations, investor relations and integrated marketing. With decades of experience in healthcare, life sciences and emerging industries, KCSA is dedicated to translating complex science into accessible, actionable messaging that builds trust and drives progress. Since 1969, KCSA has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The Firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Company's business. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

