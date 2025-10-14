

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The escalation in trade related tensions between the U.S. and China renewed the risk aversion in global markets. Mixed updates following the onset of the earnings season also swayed sentiment. Markets also braced for a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday afternoon.



Wall Street Futures are trading below the flatline. Benchmarks in Europe are trading deep in the red. Asian markets also finished trading on a negative note.



The six-currency Dollar Index is firm above the flatline. Ten-year bond yields are trading lower than Monday's levels.



Both the crude oil benchmarks slumped more than 2 percent as markets digested the trade tensions between the U.S. and China as well as the warnings about oversupply and weak demand contained in the International Energy Agency's report.



Gold futures (for December settlement) retreated to the overnight red zone after touching a fresh all-time high above $4,190.



Negative sentiment prevails in crypto markets.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 45,745.80, down 0.70% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,594.50, down 0.90% Germany's DAX at 24,081.15, down 1.21% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,404.52, down 0.41% France's CAC 40 at 7,855.59, down 0.99% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,511.75, down 1.01% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 46,847.32, down 2.58% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,899.40, up 0.19% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,865.23, down 0.62% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,441.35, down 1.73%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1555, down 0.14% GBP/USD at 1.3262, down 0.55% USD/JPY at 152.09, down 0.12% AUD/USD at 0.6453, down 0.98% USD/CAD at 1.4064, up 0.21% Dollar Index at 99.44, up 0.17%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.027%, down 0.74% Germany at 2.5995%, down 1.16% France at 3.430%, down 1.04% U.K. at 4.5860%, down 1.61% Japan at 1.664%, down 1.83%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $62.16, down 1.83%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $58.35, down 1.92%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,146.55, up 0.33%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $111,376.92, down 2.46% Ethereum at $3,972.88, down 2.59% BNB at $1,171.58, down 9.48% XRP at $2.45, down 4.55% Solana at $195.36, up 1.42%



