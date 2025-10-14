Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14P98 | ISIN: US29786A1060 | Ticker-Symbol: 3E2
Tradegate
14.10.25 | 15:37
58,76 Euro
-3,39 % -2,06
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ETSY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ETSY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,2860,5415:48
60,5760,8515:46
PR Newswire
14.10.2025 15:12 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Etsy transfers stock listing to NYSE

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 14th

  • Equities are lower Tuesday morning after the S&P 500 booked its best daily rally since May, finishing Monday's session up 1.6%. Volatility has returned to the markets since Friday amid concerns of escalation between the U.S. and China.
  • Today, Etsy is transferring its stock listing to the NYSE. The nearly $7 billion global online marketplace, led by CEO Josh Silverman, will ring the opening bell to celebrate.
  • Big Bank earnings begin in earnest today. Many of the largest firms, including NYSE-listed JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Citigroup all reported results this morning.

Opening Bell
Etsy (NYSE: ETSY) celebrates its transfer to the NYSE.

Closing Bell
Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) marks its 2025 Investor Day

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795787/NYSE_Market_Update_Oct_14.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--etsy-transfers-stock-listing-to-nyse-302583471.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.