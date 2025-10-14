Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ), Malahat Battery Technology Corp. ("MBT") and Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) are pleased to announce the signing of a Joint Development Agreement to co-develop and commercialize quantum-secured energy storage and defence systems for critical infrastructure.

This partnership integrates Quantum eMotion's patented technologies with Energy Plug and MBT's advanced Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and Energy Management Platforms (EMS/PMS) to deliver cyber-resilient, quantum-safe power systems capable of protecting national and industrial energy assets from emerging cyber and post-quantum threats.

Defence, Energy, and Indigenous Collaboration

MBT, an Indigenous-led enterprise affiliated with the Malahat Nation, will play a central role in system development, manufacturing, and Indigenous participation across defence and clean-energy programs.

The partners will jointly design and deploy quantum-secured BESS architectures supporting:

Arctic defence installations and remote military bases,

Portable field systems providing secure power and communications for deployed personnel,

Utility-scale smart grids incorporating quantum-safe encryption within critical energy and IoT infrastructure.

Building on this foundation, EPT, MBT and QeM are advancing a NATO-aligned defence initiative in partnership with one of the world's leading defence contractors, while also pursuing collaborative projects with a major international defence and energy partner - whose identity remains confidential at this stage - all developed under shared Canadian cybersecurity frameworks to deliver secure, energy-resilient systems equipped with quantum-enhanced cybersecurity.

A New Standard in Secure Energy

Quantum eMotion's QRNG2 chip, based on electron-tunnelling quantum effects, delivers high-speed, true randomness at the hardware level, while its QxEaaS platform provides entropy-on-demand for secure communications and distributed control.

Integrated within Energy Plug and MBT's energy systems, these technologies establish a quantum-resilient security layer spanning embedded hardware, edge devices, and cloud infrastructure.

This collaboration positions Energy Plug among the first energy-technology companies to operationalize quantum-grade cybersecurity, setting a new benchmark for resilience and trust in intelligent, decentralized power systems.

About QeM

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

For further information, please visit our website at https://www.quantumemotion.com/ or contact:

About Malahat Battery Technology Corp.

About Energy Plug Technologies Corp.

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. is a leader in secure and resilient energy storage solutions, advancing next-generation battery technologies for residential, commercial, and utility applications. The Company is committed to enhancing grid stability, cybersecurity, and sustainable energy adoption, working in collaboration with leading technology firms, government agencies, and Indigenous communities. For more information, visit https://energyplug.com.

