Talking Transports: DP World's Morten Johansen on Reliability, Nearshoring, and What's Next for the Americas

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Bloomberg Intelligence's Talking Transports podcast welcomed Morten Johansen, Chief Operating Officer of DP World in the Americas, for an insightful conversation on supply chain resilience, nearshoring, automation, and sustainability.

Listen to the full episode here.

The Conversation at a Glance:

In a candid discussion with host Lee Klaskow, Bloomberg's senior freight transportation and logistics analyst, Johansen shares how DP World is helping businesses navigate ongoing volatility while driving growth across the Americas. From nearshoring in the Dominican Republic to electrification at ports, he outlines how DP World is building reliability and resilience into every link of the supply chain.

Key Highlights

Reliability drives customer decisions. Since the pandemic, businesses are prioritizing stability and visibility. Johansen explains how DP World's integrated model - combining ports, logistics, and digital solutions - gives customers a single source for end-to-end supply chain transparency.

Regionalization gains momentum. With Americas operations from Canada to Chile, DP World is seeing strong growth in Ecuador and the Dominican Republic, where free trade zones connected to deep-water ports are attracting new manufacturing and nearshoring investment.

Automation built around people. As terminals reach record utilization, DP World is electrifying and remotely operating yard cranes and vehicles - boosting efficiency and safety while evolving, not eliminating, jobs.

Growth outlook for 2026. Johansen expects steady demand, continued strength in South America, and major capacity expansions underway in Brazil, Ecuador, and the Dominican Republic.

Sustainability at the center. DP World continues to accelerate its net-zero by 2050 roadmap, investing in renewable energy, electrified port equipment, and solar infrastructure across the region.

Quote to Remember

"When your terminals are operating at 85% capacity, technology isn't optional - it's how you keep people safe, maintain reliability, and create efficiency without pouring new concrete."

- Morten Johansen, COO, DP World in the Americas

Tune In

Listen to the full episode of Talking Transports - also available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts - with Bloomberg's LeeKlaskow to hear Morten Johansen discuss how DP World is reimagining logistics across the Americas: building smarter, safer, and more sustainable supply chains for the future.

