The Washing Machine Project, Supported by Whirlpool Foundation, Releases Report on the Global Laundry Divide

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / The Washing Machine Project, a mission-driven organization tackling the hidden burden of laundry on communities, recently published its first annual impact report, The Global Laundry Divide: Understanding the Burden of Hand Washing Clothes. The Washing Machine project is supported by Whirlpool Foundation, and together they are designing, assembling and distributing manual washing machines to low-income, remote and displaced communities worldwide.

A Global Problem: The research suggests that up to 50% of the world's population, around 4 billion people, rely on washing clothes by hand. This burden is most concentrated in low and middle income countries, where approximately 85% of people wash clothes by hand with the burden being disproportionately placed on women and girls.

Proven Impact at Scale: Across 13 countries, evidence shows the Divya Washing Machine dramatically improves daily life - cutting laundry time by 75%, halving water use, and easing the heavy physical burden of handwashing.

The Potential of Collective Impact: Support from Whirlpool Foundation began in 2024, and the collective goal of the organizations is to bring the Divya manual washing machine to 150,000 people worldwide by 2027, unlocking millions of hours for work, study, and rest.

Navjot Sawhney, Founder of The Washing Machine Project, said, "This report is our launchpad for change. By 2030, The Washing Machine Project wants to impact one million lives-driven by innovation, strengthened through partnerships, and powered by an ecosystem approach that turns saved time into lasting opportunity."

Research within the report quantifies the challenge-exposing the scale of the problem and highlighting the powerful impact the Divya Washing Machine is delivering in communities. The report also demonstrates what's possible today and sets a new benchmark for greater change as The Washing Machine Project accelerates its mission.

Since 1952, the Whirlpool Foundation has been making real, positive differences in local communities where Whirlpool Corporation families live and work. This is accomplished through two central pillars: House+Home. "House" supports a decent and affordable place to live and plan for the future, and "Home" focuses on creating thriving, resilient communities with the essential services, quality education, and job training needed to help people dream bigger and do better. The Foundation has an absolute commitment to equality and fairness and takes an innovative approach to social investing that prioritizes impact with measurable results.

