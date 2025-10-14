SAAB AB: Saab receives order from FMV for continued future fighter concept studies

Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) regarding continued conceptual studies for future fighter systems. The order value amounts to approximately SEK 2.6 billion. The contract period is 2025-2027.

The order includes conceptual studies of manned and unmanned solutions in a system of systems perspective, and technology development and demonstrators. Saab will continue to collaborate closely with FMV, the Swedish Armed Forces, the Swedish Defence Research Agency, GKN Aerospace and other industry partners. The order is an extension and expansion of the original contract signed in March 2024.

"This order sets the next step on our joint journey in delivering innovative solutions to meet future operational needs of the Swedish Armed Forces and other customers", says Lars Tossman, head of Saab business area Aeronautics.

The information is such that Saab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 14 October 2025 at 14.15 (CEST).