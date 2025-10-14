Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.10.2025
WKN: A403UW | ISIN: SE0021921269 | Ticker-Symbol: SDV1
Tradegate
14.10.25 | 18:15
45,715 Euro
-2,45 % -1,150
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2025 14:15 Uhr
23 Leser
SAAB AB: Saab receives order from FMV for continued future fighter concept studies

Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) regarding continued conceptual studies for future fighter systems. The order value amounts to approximately SEK 2.6 billion. The contract period is 2025-2027.

The order includes conceptual studies of manned and unmanned solutions in a system of systems perspective, and technology development and demonstrators. Saab will continue to collaborate closely with FMV, the Swedish Armed Forces, the Swedish Defence Research Agency, GKN Aerospace and other industry partners. The order is an extension and expansion of the original contract signed in March 2024.

"This order sets the next step on our joint journey in delivering innovative solutions to meet future operational needs of the Swedish Armed Forces and other customers", says Lars Tossman, head of Saab business area Aeronautics.

Contact
Mattias Rådström
Head of Media Relations
+46 (0)734 180 018

presscentre@saabgroup.com

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

The information is such that Saab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 14 October 2025 at 14.15 (CEST).

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
