From Biotech to Grid Tech, Entero Therapeutics Enters a $2.5 Billion Market Expected to Quadruple by 2033

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Entero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ENTO ) has reinvented itself in a way few public companies dare. By acquiring GRID AI , it has stepped directly into one of the most urgent races of the decade: making sure energy can keep pace with the accelerating appetite of artificial intelligence. The Entero story is now less about enzymes and long clinical trials. It is now about electricity, orchestration, and scale.

Which could happen quickly, considering that GRID AI is no tech-sector rookie. More than fifty million dollars and years of engineering have gone into building a platform designed for this very moment. Its purpose is simple but vital: orchestrate millions of behind-the-meter assets - from EV chargers and rooftop solar to HVAC systems and industrial batteries - and turn scattered, unpredictable demand into a coordinated resource that strengthens the grid.

That mission comes alive in GRID AI's Dynamic Load Shaping and Aggregation Management Platform, which turns volatility into reliability and gives operators the confidence to plan and deliver power where it's needed most. At this stage, orchestration is not optional. Every data surge, every renewable spike, and every EV plugged in makes the old system creak louder. With that, the market isn't asking politely for answers. It's demanding them.

Serving A Market Cry for Help

That's because AI data centers are consuming power at a rate that the existing grid cannot support. Goldman Sachs projects global data center demand could jump fifty percent by 2027 and more than double by 2030. GPU farms built to train the next generation of models pull power like small cities, creating surges that utilities were never designed to handle. Renewable generation helps, but it adds its own volatility. GRID AI is designed to take these moving parts and make them perform in sync.

Entero's pivot reflects a rare alignment of scarcity and scale. Energy that can be shifted on demand is scarce. The technology to orchestrate it across millions of devices provides the scale. The kicker is that it's all being driven through a Nasdaq-listed microcap with only 1.69 million fully diluted shares . Put together, every development has the potential to resonate far beyond a typical corporate update. Scarcity ensures attention. Scale ensures impact. Capital structure maximizes value from both.

Targeting Market Certainty

The price of reinvention is control. GRID AI stakeholders now hold more than eighty percent of Entero equity, with board influence to match. Legacy investors did absorb dilution, but not destruction. What they now hold is a leaner position in a far bigger story, one directly tied to trillion-dollar themes. In markets that reward relevance, even a smaller stake in the right narrative can ultimately be more powerful than a larger stake in a company bound to long, uncertain biotech timelines.

The deal stands out even more when considering how the scarcity of supply, the scarcity of orchestration technology, and the scarcity of shares all converge. Each milestone has the potential to ripple because each is tied to something that cannot easily be replicated. Proof of value is already visible in the scramble to add capacity everywhere from data centers to residential neighborhoods. GRID AI provides the missing conductor, and Entero provides the rare public stage.

Best said, Entero's reinvention is not about leaving one dream behind. It is about moving toward the opportunity that best reflects today's realities. Scarcity and scale are colliding in the energy market, and this company now sits at the center of that collision. If execution matches vision, this could be remembered as the moment Entero turned scarcity into strength and scale into growth, following a path validated by market giants while giving public investors a rare front-row seat.

About GRID AI

GRID AI is a grid-edge technology business providing Dynamic Load Shaping, DER aggregation, and AI-driven orchestration to enable a future-proof, transactive grid. Its Aggregation Management Platform leverages IoT, AI/ML and edge analytics to forecast, optimize and dispatch flexible demand across millions of devices for utilities, retailers and large energy users. www.grid-ai.com

About Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO)

Entero Therapeutics is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq. Entero Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company's programs address significant unmet needs in GI health and comprise development of Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients in cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency. Following completion of the GRID AI acquisition, ENTO intends to continue these prior operations and to operate GRID AI as a wholly owned subsidiary and pursue opportunities at the intersection of AI and energy infrastructure.

