Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Sale of Shares From Treasury

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14

14 October 2025

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

SALE OF SHARES FROM TREASURY

The Company has sold from treasury a total of 50,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each in the capital of the Company today at a price of 361.00 pence per share. These shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue.

Following this transaction, the Company hereby notifies the market that the resultant number of Ordinary shares held by the Company in treasury is 49,709,447 and the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, including shares held in treasury, is 334,363,825. The total number of voting rights in the Company following the re-issue is 284,654,378.

The figure of 284,654,378 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules .

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323