Graid Technology Inc.: Graid Technology Announces Strategic License Agreement With Intel Corporation to Accelerate RAID Innovation

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Graid Technology announced an agreement with Intel Corporation to enter into a license agreement granting Graid Technology the rights to develop, market, sell, and support Intel® Virtual RAID on CPU (Intel® VROC) globally. This strategic agreement is expected to accelerate innovation in the enterprise RAID market and deliver transformative outcomes for data center customers worldwide.

In today's digital economy, data is the most valuable asset for every organization, and ensuring it is both resilient and readily available is critical to unlocking its full value. Through this agreement, Graid Technology will combine the proven enterprise performance of Intel® VROC with the breakthrough innovation of its own SupremeRAID portfolio, the industry's first GPU-based RAID architecture for high-performance workloads such as AI and HPC.

By bringing together CPU-based and GPU-based RAID architectures, Graid Technology will deliver an unmatched range of high-performance options, providing the low latency and high throughput needed to power next-generation data infrastructure.

Leander Yu, CEO of Graid Technology, said:

"We're proud to partner with Intel and carry forward the VROC legacy with fresh energy and vision. At Graid Technology, our mission is to deliver uncompromising data resilience and performance for our customers. The combination of Intel® VROC and SupremeRAID gives customers the ultimate choice-CPU-based or GPU-based RAID-both designed to unlock the full potential of their data for faster insights, greater productivity, and a stronger return on infrastructure investments."

Bryan Jorgensen, Vice President in Intel's Data Center Group, added:

"This agreement with Graid Technology marks an exciting new chapter for Intel® VROC and the customers we serve. Graid Technology's deep RAID expertise and commitment to innovation will help drive new value for customers, eliminating the bottlenecks of traditional RAID and unlocking higher performance than ever before."

At close, which is expected by the end of the year, Graid Technology will assume responsibility for all Intel® VROC customer support and future development. Both Intel and Graid Technology are committed to ensuring a seamless transition with regular updates and transparent communication throughout the process.

For more information, contact your Intel or Graid Technology representative, or visit www.graidtech.com.

