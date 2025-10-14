Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855681 | ISIN: US4581401001 | Ticker-Symbol: INL
Tradegate
14.10.25 | 18:33
30,695 Euro
-4,60 % -1,480
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTEL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTEL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,65030,68518:35
30,69030,72518:35
ACCESS Newswire
14.10.2025 18:02 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Graid Technology Inc.: Graid Technology Announces Strategic License Agreement With Intel Corporation to Accelerate RAID Innovation

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Graid Technology announced an agreement with Intel Corporation to enter into a license agreement granting Graid Technology the rights to develop, market, sell, and support Intel® Virtual RAID on CPU (Intel® VROC) globally. This strategic agreement is expected to accelerate innovation in the enterprise RAID market and deliver transformative outcomes for data center customers worldwide.

Graid Technology and Intel Announce Strategic License Agreement

Graid Technology and Intel Announce Strategic License Agreement

In today's digital economy, data is the most valuable asset for every organization, and ensuring it is both resilient and readily available is critical to unlocking its full value. Through this agreement, Graid Technology will combine the proven enterprise performance of Intel® VROC with the breakthrough innovation of its own SupremeRAID portfolio, the industry's first GPU-based RAID architecture for high-performance workloads such as AI and HPC.

By bringing together CPU-based and GPU-based RAID architectures, Graid Technology will deliver an unmatched range of high-performance options, providing the low latency and high throughput needed to power next-generation data infrastructure.

Leander Yu, CEO of Graid Technology, said:

"We're proud to partner with Intel and carry forward the VROC legacy with fresh energy and vision. At Graid Technology, our mission is to deliver uncompromising data resilience and performance for our customers. The combination of Intel® VROC and SupremeRAID gives customers the ultimate choice-CPU-based or GPU-based RAID-both designed to unlock the full potential of their data for faster insights, greater productivity, and a stronger return on infrastructure investments."

Bryan Jorgensen, Vice President in Intel's Data Center Group, added:

"This agreement with Graid Technology marks an exciting new chapter for Intel® VROC and the customers we serve. Graid Technology's deep RAID expertise and commitment to innovation will help drive new value for customers, eliminating the bottlenecks of traditional RAID and unlocking higher performance than ever before."

At close, which is expected by the end of the year, Graid Technology will assume responsibility for all Intel® VROC customer support and future development. Both Intel and Graid Technology are committed to ensuring a seamless transition with regular updates and transparent communication throughout the process.

For more information, contact your Intel or Graid Technology representative, or visit www.graidtech.com.

Contact Information

Andrea Eaken
Senior Director of Marketing, Americas & EMEA
andrea.eaken@graidtech.com
949-742-9928

.

SOURCE: Graid Technology Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/graid-technology-announces-strategic-license-agreement-with-intel-1085646

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.