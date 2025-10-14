Fidelity European Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14
FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC (the 'Company')
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
The Board of the Company announces that it has bought into Treasury
Number of shares repurchased:
500,000
Date of transaction:
14 October 2025
Average share price paid per share (GBp):
413.020
Lowest share price paid per share (GBp):
413.020
Highest share price paid per share (GBp):
413.020
Following this transaction the Company has:
Issued Share Capital:
528,350,065
Total Shares held in Treasury:
16,217,387
Total Voting Rights:
512,132,678
Notes:
1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.
