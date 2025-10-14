Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
14-Oct-2025 / 17:32 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

14 October 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  14 October 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         109,385 
 
Highest price paid per share:            129.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             120.60p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    124.0414p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 304,741,576 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (304,741,576) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      124.0414p                        109,385

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
640             121.00          08:06:11         00356805236TRLO1     XLON 
 
128             120.80          08:13:54         00356808786TRLO1     XLON 
 
168             120.80          08:13:54         00356808787TRLO1     XLON 
 
35              120.80          08:13:54         00356808788TRLO1     XLON 
 
643             120.60          08:19:54         00356811661TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             121.00          08:19:55         00356811667TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             121.00          08:20:05         00356811728TRLO1     XLON 
 
675             121.00          08:21:13         00356812248TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             121.00          08:37:56         00356819602TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             121.00          08:37:58         00356819625TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             121.00          08:37:59         00356819637TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             121.00          08:37:59         00356819640TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             121.00          08:37:59         00356819641TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             121.00          08:38:06         00356819698TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             121.40          08:53:42         00356827329TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             121.20          08:53:52         00356827430TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             121.20          09:11:30         00356835349TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             121.00          09:11:50         00356835545TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             121.00          09:11:50         00356835547TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             121.00          09:11:52         00356835621TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             121.00          09:11:52         00356835622TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             121.00          09:11:53         00356835642TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             121.00          09:13:05         00356836568TRLO1     XLON 
 
38              121.40          09:22:46         00356844789TRLO1     XLON 
 
76              121.40          09:22:46         00356844790TRLO1     XLON 
 
1130             121.20          09:22:48         00356844833TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             121.40          09:29:50         00356852462TRLO1     XLON 
 
10              121.40          09:29:50         00356852463TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             121.20          09:30:53         00356853939TRLO1     XLON 
 
266             121.20          09:39:16         00356861412TRLO1     XLON 
 
675             121.60          09:43:25         00356864851TRLO1     XLON 
 
86              121.40          09:43:31         00356864927TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             121.60          09:57:28         00356877501TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             121.60          09:57:28         00356877502TRLO1     XLON 
 
673             121.80          10:47:55         00356908042TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             121.80          11:01:22         00356912674TRLO1     XLON 
 
674             121.40          11:02:57         00356912743TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             121.80          11:10:38         00356913092TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             122.20          11:10:38         00356913093TRLO1     XLON 
 
1201             122.20          11:10:38         00356913094TRLO1     XLON 
 
56              122.20          11:10:38         00356913095TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             122.00          11:17:54         00356913424TRLO1     XLON 
 
32              122.00          11:18:01         00356913425TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             122.00          11:18:01         00356913426TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             121.80          11:21:56         00356913671TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             121.80          11:21:56         00356913672TRLO1     XLON 
 
265             121.20          11:34:24         00356914451TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              121.20          11:34:24         00356914452TRLO1     XLON 
 
30              121.20          11:53:47         00356916575TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             121.20          11:53:47         00356916576TRLO1     XLON 
 
1253             121.20          12:06:03         00356917216TRLO1     XLON 
 
4298             121.20          12:06:03         00356917217TRLO1     XLON 
 
1245             121.20          12:06:09         00356917221TRLO1     XLON 
 
117             121.20          12:16:22         00356917655TRLO1     XLON 
 
23              121.20          12:16:22         00356917656TRLO1     XLON 
 
229             121.20          12:16:22         00356917657TRLO1     XLON 
 
116             121.20          12:16:22         00356917658TRLO1     XLON 
 
183             121.20          12:16:22         00356917660TRLO1     XLON 
 
116             121.20          12:16:22         00356917661TRLO1     XLON 
 
369             121.20          12:16:22         00356917662TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              122.00          12:32:16         00356918491TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             122.00          12:32:16         00356918492TRLO1     XLON 
 
1078             122.20          12:35:54         00356918652TRLO1     XLON 
 
125             122.20          12:35:54         00356918653TRLO1     XLON 
 
354             122.40          12:48:45         00356919192TRLO1     XLON 
 
794             122.40          12:48:45         00356919193TRLO1     XLON 
 
703             122.40          12:48:45         00356919194TRLO1     XLON 
 
1356             122.40          12:48:45         00356919195TRLO1     XLON 
 
1236             122.40          12:48:45         00356919196TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2025 12:32 ET (16:32 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
