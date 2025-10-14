Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: 893677 | ISIN: US28225C8064 | Ticker-Symbol: EGCA
Stuttgart
14.10.25 | 07:31
11,900 Euro
+6,25 % +0,700
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EGAIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EGAIN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,70011,90020:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2025 19:46 Uhr
115 Leser
eGain Corporation: eGain AI Agent 2 with Assured Actions for Omnichannel Customer Experience Automation Unveiled at Solve25

Hybrid AI Solution Combines Trusted Knowledge with Deterministic Reasoning to Deliver Reliable, Consistent Customer Experiences Across All Channels

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading provider of AI CX automation powered by Trusted Knowledge, today showcased its eGain AI Agent 2 for Omnichannel CX Automation at its Solve25 (https://www.egain.com/egain-solve-25-chicago/) user conference, introducing a breakthrough approach to enterprise AI that addresses critical reliability and consistency challenges facing customer experience leaders. The solution delivers Assured Actions through a unique combination of hybrid AI reasoning and quality assurance capabilities built on the eGain AI Knowledge Hub (https://www.egain.com/ai-knowledge-hub/).

While many organizations rush to deploy AI agents for customer experience, they often encounter significant obstacles including incomplete knowledge bases, inconsistent answers, and unreliable handling of complex, multi-step processes-particularly in compliance-sensitive workflows. eGain AI Agent 2 addresses these challenges head-on with an architecture designed for enterprise reliability.

Trusted Knowledge Meets Hybrid AI

eGain AI Agent 2 is built on eGain's AI Knowledge Hub, which delivers Trusted Knowledge across the enterprise, ensuring that agentic interactions are grounded in accurate, up-to-date information. The solution employs a hybrid AI approach that combines:

  • Probabilistic reasoning from large language models for natural conversation and flexibility
  • Deterministic reasoning for specific, multi-step workflows where precision is critical-especially important in compliance and high-risk use cases

This hybrid approach ensures that AI agents can handle both routine inquiries and complex processes that require exact procedural adherence.

PrismEval: Quality Assurance Built In

A key differentiator is the PrismEval Service, which continuously optimizes the match between the knowledge base and answers delivered by AI. Unlike many AI agent implementations that lack quality assurance mechanisms, PrismEval ensures AI-generated responses align with trusted knowledge sources, reducing the risk of hallucinations or inaccurate guidance.

Assured Actions for Consistent Experiences

The result is what eGain calls Assured Actions - AI agents that deliver the same reliable experience in the same context, every time. This consistency is essential for building customer trust and meeting regulatory requirements across industries.

Enterprise-Ready Deployment

eGain AI Agent 2 offers comprehensive capabilities for modern enterprises:

  • Omnichannel support across phone, email, chat, messaging, and social media
  • Dual deployment options for both contact center agents and customer self-service
  • Pre-built integrations with leading platforms including Amazon Connect, Genesys, Salesforce, and Talkdesk
  • Rapid deployment in days rather than months
  • Quick configuration allowing customers to sign up and configure an AI agent within 5 minutes directly from www.eGain.com

"eGain AI Agent 2 for Contact Center integrates with our CCaaS system, drawing context from the call and generates trusted answers or step-by-step guidance in real-time for contact center agents from a single source of truth," said Amy Durst, Assistant VP of Internal Support for Rogue Credit Union. "We expect the recently deployed solution to improve both the customer and agent experience while improving our operational metrics."

Availability

eGain AI Agent 2 is available now. Interested organizations can learn more and configure an AI agent at www.eGain.com or visit https://www.egain.com/ai-agent/ for detailed information.

About eGain

eGain helps businesses improve experience and reduce cost by delivering AI CX automation powered by Trusted Knowledge and consumable answers. For more information, visit www.egain.com (https://www.egain.com/).

eGain, eGain AI Agent 2, Trusted Knowledge, Assured Actions, PrismEval, and eGain AI Knowledge Hub are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



Media Contact press@eGain.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
