eGain Corporation: eGain Ushers in the Era of Knowledge Automation at Solve25

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading provider of AI CX automation powered by Trusted Knowledge, highlighted the transformation of traditional knowledge management into AI-powered Knowledge Automation today at its Solve25 (https://www.egain.com/egain-solve-25-chicago/) user conference in Chicago. The company's award-winning AI Knowledge Hub (https://www.egain.com/ai-knowledge-hub/) is revolutionizing how enterprises tackle the content chaos that costs organizations an estimated $31 billion annually - delivering measurable AI ROI to contact centers, customer support teams, and internal business functions such as HR and Learning and Development.

Time constraints and lack of resources are the top two barriers to knowledge capture and retention, according a survey (https://www.egain.com/ai-knowledge-capture-retention-great-retirement-apqc/) of 1000 organizations by APQC (American Productivity and Quality Center). These barriers are exacerbated by the time and manual effort involved in managing and updating knowledge content. This challenge is particularly acute in contact centers, customer support operations, HR, and Learning and Development, where knowledge silos, conflicting information, and failed knowledge management projects have become all too common. AI helps address it head on by automating the knowledge management process end to end-discover, create, curate, publish, and optimize.

"Customer service and support leaders face new executive pressures to support conversational GenAI solutions. However, the success of these tools depends on the quality and availability of knowledge content," wrote Kim Hedlin and Jennifer Macintosh of Gartner. "Many organizations rely on manual processes for managing knowledge content that no longer meet their needs. AI use cases for KM can help customer service and support leaders maintain a high-quality knowledge library that serves both human and AI users."*

The eGain AI Knowledge Method Advantage

eGain's AI Knowledge Hub embeds best practices in knowledge management and AI orchestration that constitute the eGain AI Knowledge Method, a methodology focused on discovering "the knowledge you need, not the knowledge you have." This approach recognizes that 90% of knowledge ROI often comes from just 10% of knowledge content.

The platform uses AI to automate what were previously manual, time-intensive processes:

Intelligent Discovery: AI automatically analyzes conversations and questions being asked by customers and employees to identify the knowledge that truly matters

Content Cleansing: AI helps eliminate the drudgery of identifying and eliminating duplicate or conflicting content

Automated Curation: Trusted enterprise knowledge content is sourced, connected, and curated automatically by AI in seconds, with AI prompts ensuring adherence to templates and style guides

Deterministic Reasoning: AI automatically converts compliance-heavy procedures to deterministic reasoning, eliminating inconsistent or hallucinated answers. Deterministic AI complements model-based reasoning which can be leveraged for less complex or compliance-light scenarios

Continuous Optimization: Ongoing maintenance and publishing across the enterprise is automated, including content taxonomies, organization, and business-aligned metadata generation



Who Benefits from Knowledge Automation

Organizations across industries are leveraging eGain's AI Knowledge Hub to transform their operations:

Contact Centers: Reduce AHT (Average Handle Time) and improve FCR (First-Contact Resolution) with instant access to trusted answers

Customer Support Teams: Elevate CX metrics such as CSAT, NPS, and more

HR Departments: Slash training costs and streamline employee onboarding

Learning and Development: Create and maintain training materials efficiently while ensuring content accuracy and consistency

Knowledge Management Teams: Break down silos and create a unified source of truth across the enterprise



"The scope of our customer inquiries is broad and the regulatory environment in our industry is in constant flux," said Mariana Estrada, Chief Strategy Officer for RPM Living, an eGain client. "With eGain, we are able to create, maintain, and optimize our knowledge at speed and scale with its AI capabilities built on a trusted content foundation."

