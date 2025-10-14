eGain Corporation: eGain Unveils eGain Composer, a Modular AI Knowledge Development Platform, to Build Trusted AI CX Applications

Secure, Composable, High-Performance Platform Empowers Developers to Deliver Cutting-Edge AI Knowledge Solutions for CX at Scale

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading provider of AI CX automation powered by Trusted Knowledge, today announced the general availability of eGain Composer, its new modular AI knowledge platform, at its Solve25 (https://www.egain.com/egain-solve-25-chicago/) user conference. Based on a composable architecture, the platform enables developers to seamlessly integrate the rich capabilities in eGain AI Knowledge Hub (https://www.egain.com/ai-knowledge-hub/) into their CX applications, transforming workflows and unlocking unprecedented business value.

Today's AI knowledge systems---standalone knowledge bases, retrieval engines, agentic interfaces, and experience design frameworks---are often fragmented, disconnected, and inflexible. eGain Composer addresses these challenges by delivering a comprehensive platform that empowers developers to build trusted AI CX applications at scale.

Benefits

Trusted Knowledge : eGain Composer provides instant developer access to the eGain AI Knowledge Hub platform - unified, correct and compliant content enabling AI to deliver reliable, accurate answers.

: eGain Composer provides instant developer access to the eGain AI Knowledge Hub platform - unified, correct and compliant content enabling AI to deliver reliable, accurate answers. Content Lifecycle Management : eGain Composer offers developers granular API controls throughout the content management lifecycle - from authoring to deprecation.

: eGain Composer offers developers granular API controls throughout the content management lifecycle - from authoring to deprecation. Advanced Compliance : eGain Composer adheres to top-tier security and authentication standards, including OAuth 2.0, HTTPS, SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, and FedRAMP.

: eGain Composer adheres to top-tier security and authentication standards, including OAuth 2.0, HTTPS, SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, and FedRAMP. Agentic Readiness for Assured Actions : Purpose-built for seamless integration with AI agents, eGain Composer enables enterprise search, answers, and reliable agentic actions across customer-facing platforms.

: Purpose-built for seamless integration with AI agents, eGain Composer enables enterprise search, answers, and reliable agentic actions across customer-facing platforms. Composable Architecture : eGain Composer APIs enable flexible, plug-and-play integrations for web, desktop, mobile, and agentic environments, supporting composable pipelines tailored to unique business requirements.

: eGain Composer APIs enable flexible, plug-and-play integrations for web, desktop, mobile, and agentic environments, supporting composable pipelines tailored to unique business requirements. Content Health: eGain Composer ensures ongoing improvement in search effectiveness and agentic reliability through closed-loop optimization cycles, maintaining completeness, accuracy, and compliance. Developers can implement quality-driven workflows to achieve optimal outcomes.





eGain Composer delivers these benefits through robust application programming interfaces (APIs), Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, and software development kits (SDKs) in Python and TypeScript. Through APIs and the MCP server, eGain Composer surfaces trusted enterprise knowledge in diverse formats---from search results and AI-curated answers to agentic actions and embedded integrations. The platform is a comprehensive tool for synthesizing and curating content, managing prompts, and integrating third-party services. MCP servers, available on GitHub in both local and remote configurations, support ingestion, search, answer delivery, and agentic Assured Actions. Utilizing OpenAPI specifications, eGain Composer APIs enable flexible integrations across diverse environments.

"Today's enterprises want a full-stack AI knowledge solution while being able to mix and match the building blocks at the same time," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "eGain Composer allows them to do just that."

About eGain

eGain helps businesses improve experience and reduce cost by delivering AI CX automation powered by Trusted Knowledge and consumable answers. For more information, visit www.egain.com (http://www.egain.com/).

