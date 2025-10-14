

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - BCE Inc. (BCE) Tuesday announced a three-year strategic plan ahead of its Investor Day, aiming to deliver sustainable growth and total shareholder return through fiber expansion, wireless innovation, AI-powered enterprise solutions, and digital media.



The strategy, which focuses on four main priorities-customer-first service, best-in-class networks, enterprise leadership in AI, and media growth builds on Bell's 145-year legacy of connecting Canadians, according to CEO Mirko Bibic.



BCE plans to increase revenue by 2-4 percent annually, save $1.5 billion in costs, increase free cash flow by 15 percent, and pay out roughly $5 billion in dividends between 2025 and 2028.



BCE is currently trading at $23.44 down $0.76 or 3.12 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News