

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Instagram announced that it is rolling out new restrictions to teen accounts in an effort to protect its underage users from harmful content.



The social media giant announced that Instagram Teen Accounts will be guided by PG-13 movie ratings by default. This means that teens will see content on Instagram that's similar to what they'd see in a PG-13 movie.



Teens under 18 will be automatically placed into an updated 13+ setting, and they won't be able to opt out without a parent's permission. The company is also introducing a new, stricter setting for parents who prefer a more restrictive experience for their teen.



Instagram is also introducing a new, stricter setting called 'Limited Content,' which will filter even more content from the Teen Account experience. It will also remove teens' ability to see, leave, or receive comments under posts. Starting next year, this setting will also further restrict the AI conversations teens can have.



The new Limited Content setting is designed to give parents more control over what their teen sees on Instagram. 96% of US parents said they appreciated having this option, whether they chose to opt their teen in or not.



The company said starting next year, it will apply more restrictions to the kinds of chats teens can have with AI bots that have the Limited Content filter turned on. It is already applying the new PG-13 content settings to AI conversations.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News