

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's consumer prices declined more than expected in September and producer prices continued to fall albeit at a slower pace, official data revealed Wednesday.



Consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent on a yearly basis in September, the National Bureau of Statistics reported. This followed a 0.4 percent decrease in August. Prices were forecast to fall 0.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent after staying flat in August.



Core inflation that excludes prices of food and energy rose to 1.0 percent in September.



Another report showed that producer prices continued to decrease in September. Prices slid 2.3 percent year-on-year but slower than the 2.9 percent decline in August.



