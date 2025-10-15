

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to an 8-day low of 151.01 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 151.70.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to 2-day lows of 1.1626 and 0.7999 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 1.1603 and 0.8015, respectively.



The greenback touched yesterday's low of 1.3354 against the pound, from Tuesday's closing value of 1.3222.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 148.00 against the yen, 1.18 against the euro, 0.78 against the franc and 1.35 against the pound.



