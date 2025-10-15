Coway Co., Ltd.: Coway Named a Winner at the Good Design Awards 2025

- The Inverter Dehumidifier 23L wins praise for its compact design and user-centric details at the Good Design Awards 2025

- This latest achievement marks Coway as having achieved recognition in all four major global design awards in 2025, underscoring the company's world-class design competitiveness

SEOUL, South Korea , Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., the "Best Life Solution Company", is today proud to announce that it has been named a "Winner" at the Good Design Awards 2025.

Hosted by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion (JDP), the Good Design Awards is one of the most prestigious international design competitions, and is recognized alongside Germany's iF and Red Dot Awards and the U.S.'s IDEA Design Awards as one of the world's four major design awards. With this latest honor, Coway has now achieved recognition from all four of these global design awards in 2025, a testament to the company's design innovation and competitiveness.

Coway's award-winning Inverter Dehumidifier 23L delivers powerful dehumidification despite its compact size, featuring a performance of up to 23 liters per day. Able to achieve an optimal humidity level in just 30 minutes, three times faster than the company's previous model, the Inverter Dehumidifier 23L also reduces the need for frequent emptying thanks to its large 6.1-liter water tank.

At this year's Good Design Awards, the Inverter Dehumidifier 23L was recognized for its clean, minimalist design accentuated by a prominent center line and soft ivory and beige color tones that allow it to blend seamlessly into any living space.

Along with its enlarged control panel featuring an intuitive interface, the Inverter Dehumidifier 23L includes additional functionalities designed to increase user convenience. From its one-handed detachable side water tank and 360° rotating wheels to its hidden handle and built-in cord storage, every detail serves to elevate everyday usability.

Alongside the Inverter Dehumidifier 23L, Coway's U.S.-based subsidiary, NECOA, was also recognized at this year's Good Design Awards for the Smart Water Purifier series. The series' minimalist design, harboring the company's trademark advanced technologies, was highly praised for its ability to eliminate visual clutter and harmonize with modern interiors.

Jin Sang Hwang, Head of Coway's Design Lab, said, "At Coway, we pursue designs that not only provide aesthetic satisfaction, but that also enhance everyday user convenience. Moving forward, we will continue to deliver innovative designs that bring new experiences to our customers' daily lives."

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses.

