Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Admission to trading on AIM & First Day of Dealings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15

15 October 2025

Richmond Hill Resources Plc

("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")

Admission to trading on AIM

First Day of Dealings

Richmond Hill Resources is pleased to announce the admission of its entire issued share capital on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange ("AIM"). Admission will take place and dealings commence at 8.00 a.m. today under the TIDM "RHR" and the ISIN GB00BNTBWF32.

The Company's Admission Document, as well as information required pursuant to AIM Rule 26, is available on the Company's website at www.richmondhillresources.com.

Admission & Project Highlights

Placing and WRAP Retail Offer, raising in aggregate gross proceeds of £1,476,278.

Acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Bulawayo CC Ventures Limited ("Bulawayo") for a consideration of £3,300,000 to be satisfied through the issue of 315,000,000 Ordinary Shares and £150,000 in cash.

Market capitalisation on Admission of approximately £5.9 million.

Placing price per share of 1p.

Net proceeds of the Placing will be used to: provide funding to further explore, maintain and develop the Saint-Sophie project (the "Project") consisting of 145 map designated mineral exploration titles covering a total surface area of approximately 87 km 2 located in the Centre-du-Québec region, approximately 165 km east of Montreal and 80 km southwest of Quebec City in Canada, within a region known for copper mineralisation; and provide the Company with ongoing working capital to support its business operations.



Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the Company's announcement on 13 October 2025.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

Richmond Hill Resources Hamish Harris Tel: +44 (0)787958 4153 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Clear Capital Limited (Broker) Bob Roberts Tel: +44 (0)20 3869 6080

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.richmondhillresources.com