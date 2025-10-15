TwentyFour Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - September 2025
15 October 2025
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
Monthly Factsheet
Factsheet Commentary
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ("the Company" or "TFIF") has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of September 2025. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:
On 1st October TFIF published a new Prospectus in connection with a proposed Placing, Offer for Subscription and Open Offer of new Ordinary Shares.
This latest fundraise is in response to ongoing market demand and the Portfolio Manager believing there is a significant opportunity to deploy additional funds given market conditions.
The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369
About TFIF:
TFIF is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK and European asset-backed securities.
