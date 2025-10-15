

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production from the euro area and final inflation from France are set to be the highlights of the European economic news on Wednesday.



At 2.00 am ET, foreign trade from Norway and industrial production from Romania are due.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to issue final inflation data for September. According to preliminary estimate, consumer price inflation rose to 1.2 percent from 1.0 percent in August.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases final consumer prices for September. The initial estimate showed that consumer price inflation rose to 2.9 percent from 2.7 percent in the previous month.



At 4.00 am ET, consumer price figures are due from Poland.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area industrial production for August. Economists expect industrial output to fall 1.6 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to the 0.3 percent rise in July.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News