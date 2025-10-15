Das Instrument 82T0 NO0012958539 NORDIC FINANCIALS NK 0,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.10.2025The instrument 82T0 NO0012958539 NORDIC FINANCIALS NK 0,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 16.10.2025Das Instrument MNV6 DE0006553464 MAINOVA AG O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.10.2025The instrument MNV6 DE0006553464 MAINOVA AG O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.10.2025Das Instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.10.2025The instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 16.10.2025Das Instrument 7ZG AU0000153256 ASKARI METALS LIMITED EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.10.2025The instrument 7ZG AU0000153256 ASKARI METALS LIMITED EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 16.10.20255Das Instrument L2Q AU000000LMG2 LATROBE MAGNESIUM LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.10.2025The instrument L2Q AU000000LMG2 LATROBE MAGNESIUM LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.10.2025Das Instrument 5DE CA98664A1084 YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.10.2025The instrument 5DE CA98664A1084 YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 16.10.2025