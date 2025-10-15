

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Entain plc (ENT.L) issued a trading update for the period from 1 July to 30 September 2025. Total Group Net Gaming Revenue, including 50% share of BetMGM, was up 6%, or up 7% in constant currency. BetMGM net revenue was $667 million, up 23% in constant currency from last year, ahead of expectations.



Entain reiterated its expectation for fiscal 2025 Online NGR growth of approximately 7% on a constant currency basis, or mid-single-digit on a reported basis, and expectation of fiscal 2025 Online EBITDA margin of 25-26%. Entain plc continues to expect fiscal 2025 Group EBITDA in the existing 1.10 billion pounds to 1.15 billion pounds guidance range. BetMGM upgraded its expectations to deliver fiscal 2025 net revenue of at least $2.75 billion with EBITDA of approximately $200 million.



