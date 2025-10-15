The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Publication of a circular and notice of general meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15

15 October 2025

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Notice of General Meeting - Renewal of buy back authority

The board of directors of the Company (the " Board") announces that it is today publishing a circular (the " Circular") which contains the notice of a general meeting (the " General Meeting"), at which the Board is seeking Shareholders' approval to renew the authority of the Company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares (the " Shares").

At the Company's Annual General Meeting on 17 July 2025, Shareholders approved the renewal of the authority to buy back up to 14.99 per cent. of the then issued Share capital (the " Buy Back Authority"). As at the Latest Practicable Date, 2,710,338 Shares have been repurchased, representing 10.7 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the passing of the Buy Back Authority, and the Board believes that were the current rate of Share buybacks to continue, the remaining Buy Back Authority will be exhausted in the coming weeks or months. Therefore, renewal of the authority is likely to be required in order for the Company to maintain its active discount management policy. The Board is therefore seeking to renew the Buy Back Authority to enable the Company to buy back up to 14.99 per cent. of the Shares in issue as at the date of the passing of the resolution to renew the Buy Back Authority.

The General Meeting to renew the Buy Back Authority will be held at 25 Southampton Buildings, London WC2A 1AL at 12.00 noon on Wednesday, 12 November 2025. Any authority granted to the Company will lapse at the conclusion of the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Expected Timetable

Latest time and date for receipt of forms of proxy 12.00 noon on 10 November 2025 General Meeting 12.00 noon on 12 November 2025

A copy of the Circular has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . The Circular will also shortly be available on the Company's website at https://www.biotechgt.com .

Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given in the Circular.

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300Z41EP32MI2DN29

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Katherine Manson

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 0203 709 8734