

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The aussie rose to 1.7825 against the euro and 98.59 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7876 and 98.47, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged up to 0.6523, 0.9152 and 1.1393 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6491, 0.9117 and 1.1363, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.74 against the euro, 101.00 against the yen, 0.66 against the greenback, 0.92 against the loonie and 1.15 against the kiwi.



