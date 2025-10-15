Robert Half UK: Skills over salaries - the professional edge defining the UK workforce

69% of UK employees would trade a pay rise for professional development

Just 3% say no perk can replace a salary increase

32% of firms still offering higher pay - but only for hard-to-source skills

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As economic pressures persist and the talent market evolves, new data from international recruitment firm, Robert Half, reveals a fundamental shift in employee priorities: skills are becoming the new currency in the workplace.

The firm's 2026 UK Salary Guide, which reveals skills commanding salary premiums, evolving pay expectations and the importance of emerging perks and benefits, highlights that nearly seven in ten professionals would exchange a pay rise for structured learning, certification or digital upskilling opportunities. This marks a turning point in workplace priorities - a shift from short-term gain to long-term capability building.

Upskilling emerges as the real currency of professional value

While pay remains a factor, only 3% of professionals view salary as irreplaceable. Most now see value in roles that offer access to AI training, data literacy and cross-functional leadership development - capabilities that enhance both employability and strategic impact.

Across professional services, employers continue to raise pay selectively - 32% are doing so only for roles that blend digital fluency with sector expertise. Data analytics, generative AI, project management, financial strategy and compliance top the list of skills that command premiums.

This shift underscores a deeper truth - experience alone no longer guarantees progression; capability does. For both sides of the market, investing in skill development is not optional but existential.

Matt Weston, Senior Managing Director UK & Ireland at Robert Half, said:

"The market is now pricing in capability, not tenure. Professionals fluent in data analytics and business intelligence, AI, project leadership, financial strategy and compliance are at the top of employers' wish lists - and salary bands.

"What distinguishes these skills is their transferable impact. They create clarity, speed and resilience - attributes every board values in uncertain conditions. Competitive pay still matters, but the best offers now go to those who can drive performance through insight and innovation. In today's market, skills aren't just valuable, they are what define future growth.

"For employers, this shift means rethinking talent strategy. Developing skills is now as vital as hiring them. Training, leadership mobility and technology literacy are the levers through which firms will attract and retain top performers.

"For employees, it signals an opportunity to view career development as an investment rather than a trade-off. In the modern professional economy, skills have become the most consistent source of value."

About the research

The 2026 UK Salary Guide from Robert Half features salary benchmarks based on actual compensation for professionals Robert Half has matched with employers across the country and over 350k third-party job postings from Textkernel. The report also features data from a Robert Half survey conducted independently in June/July 2025. Respondents include 500 hiring managers and 1,000 workers across finance and accounting, IT, administrative and business support, marketing and creative, legal, risk and compliance - from SMEs to large private, publicly listed and public sector organisations across the UK.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialised talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Explore talent solutions and insights at roberthalf.com/gb/en.

To access the full guide and explore salary trends by profession and location, visit: https://www.roberthalf.com/gb/en/insights/salary-guide.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794697/Robert_Half.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794696/Robert_Half_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/robert-half-uk-skills-over-salaries--the-professional-edge-defining-the-uk-workforce-302583659.html