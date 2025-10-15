Wall to Wall Group AB: Wall to Wall Group appoints Johan Wewel as CFO

Wall to Wall Group has appointed Johan Wewel as the new CFO and member of the Group Management. Johan will assume his role no later than January 7, 2026.

Johan has extensive experience from leading positions in finance in both listed and unlisted companies, most recently as CFO at Ortivus. Previous experience includes Ecoclime Group, Frösunda Omsorg, and Thorengruppen.

"I'm very pleased that Johan is joining as CFO. He has a strong financial and operational background from service-intensive companies and will be an important addition to Group Management and Wall to Wall Group", says André Strömgren, CEO of Wall to Wall Group.

Contacts

André Strömgren, CEO & CFO

+46 708 410 796

andre.stromgren@walltowallgroup.com

About Wall to Wall Group AB

Wall to Wall Group is primairly active within property related pipe flushing and relining. Wall to Wall's customers mainly consist of commercial property managers and housing cooperatives. Wall to Wall Group has a clear growth strategy with a focus on both acquisitions and organic growth, including through greenfieldings in new locations. The head office is located in Stockholm.