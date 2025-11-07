Wall To Wall Group AB: Wall To Wall Group Interim Report Q3 2025

Continued improvement in profitability through lower costs and strengthened margins

Stable foundation established for profitable growth

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

SEK million 1 July 2025

-30 September

2025 1 July 2024

-30 September

2024 1 January 2025

-30 September

2025 1 January 2024

-30 September

2024 1 January 2024

-31 December

2024 1 October 2024

-30 September

2025 Net revenue 181.7 206.0 595.7 679.9 918.5 834.3 Adjusted EBITDA 21.4 21.5 58.0 69.6 97.2 85.6 Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 11.8% 10.4% 9.7% 10.2% 10.6% 10.3% Adjusted EBITA 6.1 5.6 12.9 24.1 36.7 25.4 Adjusted EBITA margin, % 3.4% 2.7% 2.2% 3.5% 4.0% 3.1% Operating profit (EBIT) 3.6 23.6 -61.1 33.2 33.5 -60.7 Net earnings -0.6 20.7 -71.0 24.9 13.8 -82.0 Net debt 270.6 235.1 270.6 235.1 186.6 270.6 Adjusted EBITDA R12 90.8 101.4 90.8 101.4 100.5 90.8 Net debt/adjusted EBITDA R12 3.0 2.3 3.0 2.3 1.9 3.0 Average No. of shares outstanding in the period, before and after dilution 13,456,081 13,626,861 13,483,821 13,712,004 13,671,361 13,500,582 No. of shares outstanding at end of period 13,710,381 13,817,291 13,710,381 13,817,291 13,817,291 13,710,381 Treasury shares 298,351 241,444 298,351 241,444 291,553 298,351 Basic and diluted earnings per share by average number of shares, SEK -0.05 1.52 -5.27 1.81 1.01 -6.08

INTERIM PERIOD 1 JULY - 30 SEPTEMBER

The Group's net revenue amounted to SEK 181.7 million (206.0), adjusted EBITDA to SEK 21.4 million (21.5) and adjusted EBITA to SEK 6.1 million (5.6), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 3.4 (2.7)%. Adjusted for currency, net revenue declined by 11.0%. On a proforma and currency-adjusted basis, net revenue declined by 12.4%, while adjusted EBITA remained at the same level as last year, SEK 6.2 million (6.2), corresponding to a margin of 3.4 (3.0)%. Cash flow from operations during the third quarter amounted to SEK -9.6 million (13.7)

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 3.6 million (23.6), impacted by items affecting comparability of SEK -0.5 million (-20.9), primarily restructuring costs of SEK -1.0 million (0.6)

The Group's net earnings amounted to SEK -0.6 million (20.7)

The Group's basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.05 (1.52)

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

Wall to Wall Group acquired the business assets of Västsvenska Spol och Slam AB, a well-established company providing emergency and preventative pipe flushing services. The acquisition strengthens the Group's offering in the Gothenburg region. The acquired business has annual revenues of approximately SEK 10 million

During the quarter, the company repurchased 30,474 own shares. As of 30 September 2025, the company held 298,351 own shares

1 JANUARY - 30 SEPTEMBER PERIOD

The Group's net revenue amounted to SEK 595.7 million (679.9), adjusted EBITDA to SEK 58.0 million (69.6) and adjusted EBITA to SEK 12.9 million (24.1), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 2.2 (3.5)%. Adjusted for currency, net revenue declined by 11.6%. On a proforma and currency-adjusted basis, net revenue declined by 12.1%, and adjusted EBITA declined to SEK 17.2 million (22.7), corresponding to a margin of 2.8 (3.3)%. Cash flow from operations amounted to SEK 6.1 million (36.1)

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -61.1 million (33.2), impacted by items affecting comparability with SEK 64.9 million (-18.1), primarily non-cash effects from the divested operations of SEK 36.8 million, restructuring costs of SEK 21.0 million (1.4), and revaluation of earnout of SEK 4.5 million (-23.5)

The Group's net earnings amounted to SEK -71.0 million (24.9), including non-cash effects from divested operations

The Group's basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK -5.27 (1.81)

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE QUARTER

Wall to Wall Group has appointed Johan Wewel as the new CFO and member of the Group Management. Johan will assume his role no later than January 7, 2026.

OUTLOOK

The market continues to stabilize, albeit gradually and with regional variations. The measures implemented, together with an increased commercial focus, will enable Wall to Wall Group to return to profitable growth. The fourth quarter is typically a seasonally strong period and is expected to be so this year as well, while the full effect of the measures taken are expected to materialize over a longer horizon. Overall, a good end to the year, an improved adjusted operating result for the full year, and a stable foundation for continued positive development are expected.

CEO André Strömgren comments

Profitability improved for the second consecutive quarter, driven by lower costs and improved margins.

The transformation work is delivering clear results in margin improvements and cost reductions. A more efficient cost structure provides better conditions for profitable growth as the initiatives within sales and marketing gain traction.

A stronger energy efficiency offering creates growth opportunities through a broader and more comprehensive solution for customers.

Overall, a good end to the year is expected, with an improved adjusted operating result for the full year and a stable foundation for continued positive development.

For full interim report, see appendix.

Contacts

André Strömgren, CEO & CFO

+46 708 410 796

andre.stromgren@walltowallgroup.com

About Wall to Wall Group AB

Wall to Wall Group is primairly active within property related pipe flushing and relining. Wall to Wall's customers mainly consist of commercial property managers and housing cooperatives. Wall to Wall Group has a clear growth strategy with a focus on both acquisitions and organic growth, including through greenfieldings in new locations. The head office is located in Stockholm.

This information is information that Wall To Wall Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-07 08:00 CET.