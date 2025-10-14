Ashland, Inc.: Ashland announces Sandy Klugman, director, investor relations

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) today announced Sandy Klugman joins Ashland as director, Investor Relations (IR), effective October 13, 2025. He will report to William Whitaker, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Klugman brings over two decades of experience in investor relations, equity research, and investment analysis, and is a CFA charterholder. Most recently, he served as senior vice president, Investor Relations at ICR Strategic Communications and Advisory, where he advised a diverse portfolio of industrial technology, basic materials, and sustainability companies on investor relations strategies, enhancing market perception and driving shareholder value.

Klugman has a proven track record of developing and executing comprehensive investor engagement programs, crafting compelling corporate narratives, and providing actionable insights into market dynamics. Prior to ICR, he held sell-side equity research analyst roles at Susquehanna Financial Group, Vertical Research Partners, Credit Suisse, and UBS Securities with a focus on the agriculture and chemicals sectors. His experience also includes buy-side equity analysis roles at Charter Oak Partners and Millgate Capital.

Klugman earned an MBA in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Communication from Cornell University.

He will serve as the primary liaison between Ashland and the investment community, ensuring clear, consistent, and compelling disclosure of financial performance, strategy, and long-term value proposition.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environmental, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 2,960 passionate, tenacious solvers - from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators - thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more.

