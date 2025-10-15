

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation accelerated as initially estimated in September to the highest level in eight months, the latest data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.2 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 1.0 percent rise in the previous month. That was in line with the flash data published on September 30.



Further, this was the highest inflation rate since January, when prices rose 1.7 percent.



Inflation based on services increased to 2.4 percent from 2.1 percent, and the annual price growth in food rose slightly to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent.



Meanwhile, the decline in energy prices eased to 4.4 percent from 6.2 percent in August. Prices for manufactured products were 0.4 percent less expensive.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 1.0 percent in September, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in August. This downturn was mainly due to sharp seasonal declines in the prices of accommodation services and transport.



EU-harmonized inflation climbed to 1.1 percent from 0.8 percent in the prior month. Monthly, the HICP showed a decrease of 1.1 percent versus a 0.5 percent gain in August.



