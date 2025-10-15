Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) (FSE: FKC0) ("Focus" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jean-Francois Perrault as Strategic Advisor. A highly respected Quebec-based capital markets executive, Mr. Perrault will provide strategic and financial guidance as Focus advances its flagship Lac Knife and Lac Tetepisca graphite projects towards mine permitting and development.

Mr. Perrault brings more than 30 years of experience in merchant banking, capital markets, and investment banking. He is currently Managing Partner at Pavilion Capital Advisers, a capital markets and alternative asset advisory firm serving both public and private enterprises.

Previously, he served for 16 years, until 2025, as Managing Director, Corporate Finance at Leede Financial Inc., where he led numerous public and private placement financings for emerging and established Canadian issuers. Earlier, he held senior corporate finance roles with Union Securities and TD Capital. At TD, he helped launch TD Capital Private Equity Partners, Canada's first international private equity fund of funds.

In addition to his corporate leadership experience, Mr. Perrault serves on the TSX Venture Exchange's Local Advisory Committee (Eastern Canada), providing guidance on capital formation and venture market growth. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from McGill University and an MBA from Concordia University.

Jean-Francois Perrault, commented "I'm delighted to join Focus Graphite as a Strategic Advisor. Quebec has long been a leader in metals and mining, supported by deep capital markets expertise, a skilled workforce, and strong government engagement. Focus Graphite's assets are ideally positioned to benefit from this ecosystem at a time when North America is seeking to reduce its dependence on China for critical minerals. I look forward to leveraging my network and experience to help guide the Company through its next stage of financing and development."

Dean Hanisch, CEO of Focus, stated "As Focus Graphite advances toward permitting and development, we're assembling a team with the experience and relationships needed to succeed. Jean-Francois brings over 30 years of experience in Quebec's investment and brokerage community, where he is widely respected across government, institutional funds, and the mining sector. His deep roots in Quebec's metals and mining ecosystem, combined with his capital-markets insight, will bring exceptional value as we enter this next stage of growth."

As part of his engagement, Mr. Perrault has been granted 50,000 stock options, exercisable at C$0.60 per share for five (5) years, under the Company's incentive stock option plan, subject to regulatory approval.

About Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc.

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defense, and advanced materials industries.

Our Lac Tetepisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, we go beyond mining - we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency.

Our commitment to innovation ensures a chemical-free, eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals - reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future.

