Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) (FSE: FKC0) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian graphite developer advancing high-grade projects in Quebec, is pleased to announce the commencement of a hydrogeological study (the "Study") at its wholly owned Lac Knife Project (the "Project").

The Study will be executed by Yves Leblanc, P.Geo., of Richelieu Hydrogeologie Inc. ("RHI"), a Quebec based consulting firm specializing in groundwater management, mining and environmental hydrogeology, geothermal systems, and individual well design. RHI has supported Focus and the Lac Knife Project since 2019. The program will be carried out under the supervision and management of IOS Geosciences Inc. ("IOS"), the Company's geological consulting firm and general contractor for the Lac Knife Project.

This Study represents one of the final major technical milestones in advancing the Company's Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("ESIA") - a critical step toward the mine permitting phase for the Project. The hydrogeological program will characterize groundwater flows, aquifer properties, and potential interactions with Project infrastructure such as the open pit and tailings storage facility, ensuring responsible water management and full compliance with Quebec's regulatory standards.

The Lac Knife deposit is located on a hillcrest between Knife Lake and Pecan River, both tributaries of the Moisie River, which is designated as a planned aquatic reserve. As such, the highest standards of aquifer protection must be applied. This Study aims to address concerns outlined in the second round of questions received in 2019 from Quebec's Ministry of Sustainable Development, Environment, and the Fight Against Climate Change ("MDDELCC") during its review of the Company's original Environmental and Social Impact Study submitted in 2014. As part of the 2021 Lac Knife Feasibility

Study ("Feasibility") update, the Project's tailings storage facility was fully redesigned to incorporate nearby dolomitic marble, which will amend the tailings and eliminate the risk of acid mine drainage. This new design concept required a complete remodelling of the aquifer system. Results from the current hydrogeological modelling are expected by February 2026, aligning with the planned submission of the final ESIA revision.

Focus continues to collaborate with IOS to finalize contracting for the remaining studies, including tailings dam breach analysis and dust dispersion modelling.

"The launch of the hydrogeological study marks another important step toward permit readiness," said Jason Latkowcer, Vice President, Corporate Development, Focus Graphite. "We are systematically closing out the final technical components of the ESIA - with hydrogeological modelling being the most time-sensitive - ensuring that every environmental and social consideration is addressed with scientific rigour. Our commitment remains to advance Lac Knife responsibly, in alignment with Indigenous and Quebec environmental standards and the growing global demand for ethically sourced graphite."

The Lac Knife Project hosts one of the highest-grade flake graphite deposits in the world, with measured and indicated resources grading 14.95% graphitic carbon (Cg). Once in production, Lac Knife is expected to supply high-purity graphite for defense, battery, and advanced materials markets, supporting Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy.

On November 3, 2025 the Company announced that it had been selected by Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan") under the Global Partnership Initiatives ("GPI") for conditional approval for a non-repayable contribution of up to $14,062,500, pending final due diligence.

Qualified Persons

The technical content disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Réjean Girard, P.Geo. (QC), President of IOS Geosciences Inc., a consultant to the Company, and a qualified person as defined under National Instrument NI-43-101.

About Richelieu Hydrogeologie Inc.

Founded in 2005, Richelieu Hydrogeologie Inc. is a hydrogreology firm offering interdisciplinary services across groundwater management, mining hydrogeology, environmental hydrogeology, geothermal systems, and individual well design.

Their clientele includes mining companies, engineering-consulting firms, municipalities, commercial enterprises and private interests.

For more information on Richelieu Hydrogeologie Inc. please visit https://www.richelieu-hydro.com

About Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc.

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Focus Graphite's flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defense, and advanced materials industries.

Focus Graphite's Lac Tetepisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, they go beyond mining - we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency.

Focus Graphite's commitment to innovation ensures a chemical-free, eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals - reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future.

For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit http://www.focusgraphite.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding, among other things, the anticipated timing, scope, and outcomes of the hydrogeological study at the Lac Knife Project; the completion of the Company's Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("ESIA") and related technical studies, including tailings dam breach analysis and dust dispersion modelling; the expected timing of regulatory submissions and approvals; the potential for successful mine permitting and development; and the advancement of the Lac Knife Project toward production. Forward-looking information also includes statements regarding the Company's expectations concerning the effectiveness of proposed environmental management measures, the ability to meet Québec's regulatory standards, the anticipated role of the Lac Knife and Lac Tetepisca projects within Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy, and the Company's capacity to secure future project financing or partnerships required for construction and commercialization.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions, regulatory approvals, changes in economic conditions, the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all, operational risks associated with mineral exploration and development, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273801

SOURCE: Focus Graphite Inc.