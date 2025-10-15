

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation increased slightly in September after easing in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



Consumer prices rose 4.3 percent annually in September, faster than the 4.2 percent rise in August.



Inflation based on transportation accelerated to 4.2 percent from 2.1 percent amid higher fuel costs, and health costs grew at a faster pace of 2.9 percent versus 2.4 percent in August.



Meanwhile, the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages softened to 3.6 percent from 3.9 percent. Inflation based on housing and utilities also eased to 2.5 percent from 2.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in September, following a 0.1 percent increase in the preceding month.



