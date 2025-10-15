

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to 9-day lows of 107.56 against the yen and 1.6352 against the euro, from early highs of 108.10 and 1.6296, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar, the loonie edged down to 0.9156 from an early high of 0.9112.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 105.00 against the yen, 1.64 against the euro and 0.92 against the aussie.



