

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The euro rose to a 6-day high of 1.1646 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.1602.



Against the pound, the Swiss franc and the yen, the euro advanced to 0.8721, 0.9311 and 176.22 from early lows of 0.8696, 0.9294 and 175.45, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.18 against the greenback, 0.88 against the pound, 0.94 against the franc and 178.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News