Supreme Critical Metals Inc.: Supreme Announces Focus on Recent Acquisition Silver Asset

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Supreme Critical Metals Inc. (CSE:CRIT)(FWB:V6R)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Supreme" or the "Company") Supreme announces its focus on the recently acquired silver asset. The company is exploring the acquisition and development of additional silver assets. This strategic initiative aligns with the increasing acknowledgment of silver as a critical metal, crucial for a range of industrial applications, including renewable energy technologies and electronics. Silver Prices continue to set records.

Additionally, copper, another critical metal, remains at the forefront of Supreme operational strategy. The synergy between silver and copper in numerous applications enhances the Company's potential for growth and innovation in the critical metals sector. "Our commitment to acquiring silver assets underscores our belief in the metal's pivotal role in the future of technology and sustainability," said George Tsafalas, interim President of Supreme", continued efforts that will not only benefit the Company but also contribute to the advancement of green technologies".

Supreme also announces that it has retained Senergy Communications Capital Inc. ("Senergy") to provide marketing and website development services, including creating in-depth marketing campaigns involving corporate branding and social media and e-mail marketing. In consideration for these services, the Company has agreed to pay Senergy CAD $167,000 plus applicable taxes in advance for an initial 90-day term with an option to renew. The Company does not propose to issue any securities to Senergy in consideration for the services to be provided to the company. To the knowledge of the company, Senergy does not hold any securities of the Company, but Aleem Fidai, the principal of Senergy, currently holds 36,820 common shares of the company.

In addition, Supreme announces that it has contracted with SRAX Inc. for SMS Investor Targeting. SRAX is an arms-length marketing company boasting a 1st party, proprietary, database of known investors. The database is double opted-in, and surveyed, enabling the company to target investors that meet its criteria. SRAX will directly target these investors using a customized SMS with link to a landing page on behalf of Supreme. Supreme will pay SRAX up to USD $20,000 in advance for an initial 30-day term with the option to renew. To the best of the company's knowledge SRAX is not a shareholder.

About Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

SUPREME CRITICAL METALS INC. is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation actively exploring and investigating multiple opportunities in silver, copper, uranium and precious metals. The Company adheres to strategic guidelines that prioritize regions conducive to mining, supported by favourable government regulations and existing infrastructure.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Such forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "proposed", "estimates", "would", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contain these identifying words.

More particularly and without limitation, the forward-looking information in this news release includes: expectations regarding the Company's business plans and operations. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions that have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the Company's current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company.

Whether actual results, performance, or achievements will conform to Supreme's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from Supreme's expectations. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

