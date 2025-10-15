Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - City View Green Holdings Inc. (CSE: CVGR) (OTC Pink: CVGRF) (FSE: CVY0) (the "Company" or "City View") announces that, investee company ArkenYield Ltd. ("ArkenYield"), has recently entered into a strategic partnership with Unique Digital Assets Ltd. ("UDA"), a licensed and regulated financial service provider specializing in digital asset custody OTC trading, payment and yield solutions.

Pursuant to the partnership, ArkenYield will provide institutional-grade yield infrastructure to power returns for UDA's depositors and manage up to $500 million USD in capital commitments. Through this partnership, ArkenYield will deliver its Managed Yield Program - leveraging the capacity of its flagship ArkenFund I to deploy capital into concentrated liquidity strategies across leading decentralized exchanges. Unlike traditional DeFi lending, ArkenYield offers Concentrated Liquidity Market Making ("CLMM") derived yield, protecting clients from the additional risks introduced by standard lending protocols. The fund always remains fully liquid, ensuring a seamless experience for depositors with on-demand access to their capital.

In addition, UDA will play a critical role as a digital asset custodian and OTC partner. With its regulated financial services framework, UDA will secure custody options, wallet management, and compliant transaction flows, further strengthening the safety and accessibility of the yield program for large-scale depositors.

"This partnership with UDA is a major validation of our vision for institutional-grade yield infrastructure," said Conner Romanov, Chief Executive Officer of ArkenYield. "With capacity for up to $500 million in stablecoin commitments, we're not just enabling UDA's depositors, we're setting a standard for how institutional stablecoin holders will build out their yield programs."

"We are excited to bring ArkenYield's expertise in yield generation to our depositor base," said Bruno Macchialli, CEO of UDA. "Their innovative CLMM strategies and stablecoin-focused approach will allow us to deliver enhanced yields with strong liquidity and security".

ArkenYield and UDA see this collaboration as the first step in a broader institutional strategy; building the trust, infrastructure, and compliance pathways required for stablecoins to function as a core part of the financial system. By aligning a regulated custody provider with a yield platform purpose-built for stability and liquidity, the partnership creates a blueprint for how institutions can safely access and scale exposure to decentralized yield.

Further to its press releases of July 15 and September 18, 2025, City View has agreed to acquire an aggregate of 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of ArkenYield (the "Purchased ArkenYield Shares"). The Purchased ArkenYield Shares represent approximately 20% of the issued and outstanding securities in the capital of ArkenYield.

Shareholders' Meeting

City View would also like to announce that it has scheduled an annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") for December 18, 2025. Shareholders of record as of November 7, 2025, will be asked to approve the following matters, among others, at the Meeting:

(i)

(ii)

(iii)

(iv)

(v) election of directors;

appointment of auditors;

approval of an equity incentive plan;

approval of an advance notice policy; and

approval of the change of business of the Company from an industrial company to an investment company.

Change of Business Transaction

The change of business (the "Proposed COB") is considered a fundamental change/change of business under Policy 8 of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and, as such, will subject to all of the requirements of Policy 8 including, but not limited to, CSE and shareholder approval. The Agreement is not considered to be a fundamental change under CSE Policy 8.

If shareholder and regulatory approval is obtained, the Proposed COB, City View's primary focus will be to seek returns through investments in the securities of other companies. City View will continue to review opportunities to extract residual value from its existing assets, provided City View may abandon some or all of such assets if it determines appropriate.

If shareholder and regulatory approval is obtained, City View will operate as a diversified investment and merchant banking firm focused on public and private companies and commodities. City View's proposed investment activities will include (i) public companies, (ii) near public companies and private capital, (iii) global venture capital initiatives and (iv) strategic physical commodities. However, City View may take advantage of special situations and merchant banking opportunities, as such opportunities arise, and make investments in other sectors which the Company identifies from time to time as offering particular value.

The investment objective of City View will be to provide investors with long-term capital growth by investing in a portfolio of undervalued companies.

About ArkenYield

ArkenYield is a cutting-edge digital asset yield platform focused on generating robust stablecoin-based returns. Leveraging proprietary Concentrated Liquidity Market-Making (CLMM) strategies, ArkenYield addresses the increasing institutional demand for stablecoin-native yield infrastructure, recognizing stablecoins as a foundational element of global financial systems.

For more information visit: https://www.arkenyield.com

About Unique Digital Assets

UDA is a financial service provider, offering a full suite of digital asset services, including:

UDA Trade : An OTC desk offering access to a broad range of assets, personalized support, competitive pricing, and seamless execution.

: An OTC desk offering access to a broad range of assets, personalized support, competitive pricing, and seamless execution. UDA Pay : Streamlined payment solutions for global expansion, rapid settlement, enhanced security, and cost savings-now featuring the UDA Pay Card Program.

: Streamlined payment solutions for global expansion, rapid settlement, enhanced security, and cost savings-now featuring the UDA Pay Card Program. UDA Custody : Institutional-grade asset custody services to protect digital assets with confidence.

: Institutional-grade asset custody services to protect digital assets with confidence. UDA Stake: Generate passive income by staking your digital assets.

With a strong network of centralized institutions, UDA enables seamless fiat on/off-ramping for high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) and financial institutions within the digital asset ecosystem. UDA operates under the Digital Asset and Registered Exchanges Act (DARE), 2024.

For further information about UDA and its services, visit www.uniquedigitalassets.io. or follow us on our LinkedIn page. Contact: Info@uniquedigitalassets.io.

Completion of the transactions is subject to a number of conditions, including CSE acceptance and shareholder approval. The transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transactions will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular to be prepared in connection with the transactions, any information released or received with respect to the transactions may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of City View should be considered highly speculative.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are not composed of historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, among others, availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets and delays in the development of projects. Although the Company has a tempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

