

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer prices increased more than estimated in September, final data from the statistical office INE showed Wednesday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 3.0 percent in September from 2.7 percent in August. This was the highest inflation since February. The rate was revised up from 2.9 percent estimated on September 29.



At the same time, EU harmonized inflation accelerated to 3.0 percent, in line with the initial estimate, from 2.7 percent a month ago.



Underlying inflation remained unchanged at 2.4 percent. Month-on-month, core prices dropped 0.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, the consumer price index dropped 0.3 percent, following a nil growth in August. Prices were estimated to fall 0.4 percent in September.



The harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.2 percent, which was revised up from 0.1 percent. This followed a nil growth in August.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News