Encinitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) today announced that it will participate in an ophthalmology panel at the upcoming 2025 Maxim Growth Summit in New York and give an overview of its development pipeline at Eyecelerator @ AAO 2025 in Orlando.

Maxim Growth Summit Ophthalmology Panel Details

Title: A vision of innovation; Advances in biotechnology have spurred innovation in the management of diseases affecting our most used sense

Presenter: Brian M. Strem, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer

Date & Time: October 22, 2025 at 3:00 pm EDT

More Details: maximgrp.com/2025-growth-summit

Eyecelerator @ AAO 2025 Presentation Details

Session: Poster Retina Showcase

Presenter: Eric Daniels, MD, MBA, Chief Development Officer

Date & Time: October 16, 2025 at 1:45 pm EDT

More Details: eyecelerator.com/aao-2025-program

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing advanced therapies for retinal disease. We target critical pathways underlying retinal diseases using innovative small molecules to slow, stop, or restore vision loss. KIO-301 is being developed for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, choroideremia, and Stargardt disease. It is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore vision in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration. KIO-104 is being developed for the treatment of retinal inflammation. It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory, and small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH).

In addition to news releases and SEC filings, we expect to post information on our website, www.kiorapharma.com, and social media accounts that could be relevant to investors. We encourage investors to follow us on X and LinkedIn as well as to visit our website and/or subscribe to email alerts.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270410

SOURCE: Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc.