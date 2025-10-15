

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation held steady as initially estimated in September, the latest data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.9 percent year-over-year in September, the same as in August, which was the lowest inflation since June 2024. That was in line with the flash data published earlier.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.2 percent annually in September, and housing and utility costs were 4.1 percent higher. Meanwhile, transportation charges showed a decrease of 3.8 percent, and clothing and footwear costs were down 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat for the second straight month in September, as estimated.



