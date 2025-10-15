

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $8.040 billion, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $6.380 billion, or $0.81 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $28.088 billion from $25.345 billion last year.



Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



