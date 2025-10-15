Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today that it will present data at two upcoming oncology congresses, the 2025 European Association of Neuro-Oncology (EANO) Meeting, being held October 16-19 in Prague, Czech Republic, and the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025, being held October 17-21 in Berlin, Germany.

At the EANO 2025 Meeting, Novocure will present pre-clinical data highlighting the potential of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy to enhance radiosensitivity of glioblastoma cells by downregulating DNA repair pathways.

At the ESMO Congress 2025, Novocure will present a post-hoc analysis of its successful Phase 3 PANOVA-3 trial, which evaluated the use of TTFields therapy concomitantly with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel (GnP) as a first-line treatment for adults with unresectable, locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma, compared to GnP alone. The post-hoc analysis assessed the efficacy of TTFields therapy based on daily device usage as well as levels of cancer antigen (CA) 19-9.

Data at the EANO 2025 Meeting

Poster: P18.24.B?:Short exposure to TTFields induces DNA repair pathway downregulation and radiosensitization in glioblastoma cells?

Presenting Author: Anat Klein-Goldberg, Novocure?, Ltd., Haifa, Israel

Date/Time: Saturday, October 18, 5:00-6:30 PM CEST, Forum Hall Foyer 3?

Data at the ESMO Congress 2025

Poster: 2235P: Phase 3 study of TTFields in locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PANOVA-3): post-hoc subgroup analyses based on device usage and CA 19-9

Presenting Author: Hani Babiker, MD, Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, FL

Date/Time: Sunday, October 19, 12:00-12:45 PM CEST, Hall 25

About Tumor Treating Fields

Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) are electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells via a variety of mechanisms. TTFields do not significantly affect healthy cells because they have different properties (including division rate, morphology, and electrical properties) than cancer cells. These multiple, distinct mechanisms work together to target and kill cancer cells. Due to these multimechanistic actions, TTFields therapy can be added to cancer treatment modalities in approved indications and demonstrates enhanced effects across solid tumor types when used with chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immune checkpoint inhibition, or targeted therapies in preclinical models. TTFields therapy provides clinical versatility that has the potential to help address treatment challenges across a range of solid tumors.

To learn more about TTFields therapy and its multifaceted effect on cancer cells, visit tumortreatingfields.com.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure's commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has several additional ongoing or completed clinical trials exploring the use of Tumor Treating Fields therapy in the treatment of glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer.

Novocure's global headquarters is located in Baar, Switzerland, with U.S. headquarters located in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and research and development facilities located in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure's performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 27, 2025, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

