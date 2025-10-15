

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bunge Global SA (BG), an agribusiness and food company, on Wednesday said it has updated its full-year outlook to reflect the performance of the combined company following its merger with Viterra Limited.



The company now expects full-year EPS in the range of $7.30 to $7.60, with second-half adjusted EPS projected between $4.00 and $4.25. Previously, Bunge had anticipated adjusted EPS of about $7.75.



Analysts on average expect earnings of $6.99 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company also announced changes to its segment and volume reporting to align with its value chain operating structure following the Viterra merger. Beginning with the third quarter of 2025, Bunge will report results under four segments - Soybean Processing and Refining, Softseed Processing and Refining, Other Oilseeds Processing and Refining, and Grain Merchandising and Milling - while continuing to report Corporate and Other results. Volumes will be disclosed under the same categories.



Bunge shares were up more than 4% in pre-market trading. The stock had closed at $82.41, up 1.77% on Tuesday.



