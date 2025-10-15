Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTCQB: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce (35) Wedge Phase 2 - XRF results for volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization ore samples collected from the upcoming northwestern drill area on the Wedge VMS Project, in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada ("BMC").

Highlights:

Hi-Grade Sample Results Up to Cu 17.41% Cu.

Of the 35 Ore Samples taken, 16 samples returned results 4% Cu or higher, 24 samples returned results of 3% Cu or higher.

Samples were massive, ore grade, fine-grained VMS (Cu-Pb-Zn) - (Au-Ag…TBD) mineralization collected at the upcoming Wedge drill area. (7 proposed Apex Drill Holes on the new western extension.)

The samples were weathered and as shown in Table 1, predominantly Cu rich with minor Pb-Zn.

Most samples consisted of 90% + sulphides and minor quartz and accessory minerals.

We expect good Au results when ALS reports the certified assays.

Samples #280393 & #280397 (below) are examples of the massive Hi-Grade Copper sulphide mineralization The samples were collected in the area highlighted in Figure 1.





Sample #280393 (17.41% Cu)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/270455_e18a98a9a45dc85f_002full.jpg







Sample #280397 (10.45% Cu)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/270455_e18a98a9a45dc85f_003full.jpg





TABLE 1: PHASE 2 - XRF RESULTS

Sample ID Cu % Zn% Pb% Pb + Zn % Ag (g/t) Au (g/t)













280383 4.75 0.32 0.04 0.36 TBD TBD 280384 1.21 0.34 0.77 1.11 TBD TBD 280385 1.11 0.02 0.04 0.06 TBD TBD 280386 3.35 4.38 0.69 5.06 TBD TBD 280387 0.08 0.02 0.07 0.09 TBD TBD 280388 3.69 3.87 1.65 5.53 TBD TBD 280389 1.98 0.29 0.98 1.27 TBD TBD 280390 2.04 0.24 1.12 1.36 TBD TBD 280391 1.37 0.55 0.15 0.70 TBD TBD 280392 0.48 0.07 0.07 0.14 TBD TBD 280393 17.41 0.38 0.06 0.44 TBD TBD 280394 4.32 0.31 0.10 0.41 TBD TBD 280395 0.83 0.07 0.12 0.19 TBD TBD 280396 4.52 5.60 1.00 6.60 TBD TBD 280397 10.45 0.15 0.60 0.75 TBD TBD 280398 5.75 1.72 0.19 1.91 TBD TBD 280399 5.60 0.85 0.24 1.08 TBD TBD 280400 0.89 0.17 0.63 0.80 TBD TBD 280401 4.65 5.09 1.77 6.85 TBD TBD 280402 3.22 0.12 0.17 0.29 TBD TBD 280403 6.65 0.82 0.17 0.99 TBD TBD 280404 0.50 0.41 1.45 1.86 TBD TBD 280405 6.20 0.19 0.60 0.79 TBD TBD 280406 0.18 0.64 1.19 1.82 TBD TBD 280407 3.72 4.85 0.52 5.37 TBD TBD 280408 3.49 2.52 0.43 2.95 TBD TBD 280409 6.13 0.29 0.33 0.61 TBD TBD 280410 3.38 0.17 0.17 0.33 TBD TBD 280411 6.27 0.10 1.03 1.13 TBD TBD 280412 4.37 0.50 0.43 0.93 TBD TBD 280413 4.59 0.44 0.13 0.57 TBD TBD 280414 5.76 0.94 1.42 2.36 TBD TBD 280415 7.88 0.13 0.68 0.81 TBD TBD 280416 6.43 0.20 0.84 1.04 TBD TBD 280417 3.76 0.08 0.67 0.74 TBD TBD





Sample #280415 (7.88% Cu)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/270455_e18a98a9a45dc85f_004full.jpg





Sample #280416 (6.43% Cu)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/270455_e18a98a9a45dc85f_005full.jpg





Gary Lohman, P.Geo., VP Exploration, Director, stated "With exceptional copper results from the Phase 2 sampling, the team is excited to drill this higher-grade section of the deposit. In addition to confirming copper - gold mineralization, the drill holes are also designed to step out to the west to determine both the extent and depth of the deposit. Although regarded a predominantly Cu rich deposit, the polymetallic nature of the mineralization cannot be ignored when all assay results are incorporated into the model. With the success of our 2024 Fall drill program adding to the Wedge Deposit tonnage, the focus is now on determining the original mine residual and the new western extension and trend to the TriBag and West Wedge targets. The economic attractiveness could be quite large at the Wedge Trend. We look forward to expanding the footprint of the Wedge Deposit".

FIGURE 1: XRF PHASE 2 SAMPLING AREA:

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/270455_e18a98a9a45dc85f_006full.jpg

As previously stated in our Press Release dated September 17, 2025, the modelling has focused on determining the geophysics identifying a new western extension and the unmined portions of the deposit with drill holes targeting a copper rich lens to the west and the unexplored depth extension below 150 meters where recent drilling and historical cross sections indicate mineralization occurring to a minimum depth of 300 meters. Continued sampling in October uncovered additional samples that demonstrate the robust nature of copper mineralization. A total of 35 samples were cataloged, photographed then analyzed with a portable X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) instrument utilizing an Olympus Vanta 50 portable 50Kv workstation and Reflex XRF software to provide instant real time geochemical information. Each sample was analyzed in 3 separate locations and the results averaged by the Reflex XRF software. The XRF process included calibrating the machine and utilizing 2 standards in the sample stream (OREAS622, CDN-BL-10) twice during analysis. The results are presented in Table 1. The samples have been forwarded to ALS Global in Moncton, New Brunswick for preparation with final geochemical analysis conducted in North Vancouver, British Columbia.

Qualified Person The technical content of this news release pertaining to the Wedge Project was reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, P.Geo., a non-independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project; California Lake VMS Project; and the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) Project and the Wedge VMS Project. The Company is focused on exploration of Minerals for Technology (MFT), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

ON BEHALF OF NINE MILE METALS LTD.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. . Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) prior to commencing the 2023 exploration drill program, the ground will be mapped at surface and representative samples analyzed to determine the base and precious metal assay values , (b) the Ag and Au values will be reported upon receipt of the certified assay results from ALS Global, and (c) our current financial raise will enable us to drill the Wedge Project (along with our Canoe Landing VMS Project and follow up exploration work on our California Lake VMS Project) this season as opposed to next year. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270455

SOURCE: Nine Mile Metals Ltd.