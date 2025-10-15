

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Financial services firm Morgan Stanley (MS) reported Wednesday that net income applicable to the company's shareholders for the third quarter grew to $4.61 billion or $2.80 per share from $3.19 billion or $1.88 per share in the year-ago quarter.



On average, 16 analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's provision for credit losses was Nil, compared to $79 million in the year-ago quarter.



Net revenues for the quarter grew 18 percent to a record of $18.22 billion from $15.38 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $16.67 billion for the quarter.



Net interest income increased 13 percent to $2.49 billion and non-interest income grew 19 percent to $15.73 billion from last year. Total non-interest expenses increased 10 percent to $12.20 billion from last year.



The Board of Directors also declared a $1.00 quarterly dividend per share, payable on November 14, 2025 to common shareholders of record on October 31, 2025.



