Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W66W | ISIN: IT0004965148 | Ticker-Symbol: MOV
Tradegate
15.10.25 | 14:19
52,88 Euro
+4,67 % +2,36
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MONCLER SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONCLER SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,7052,7214:23
52,7052,7214:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MONCLER
MONCLER SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MONCLER SPA52,88+4,67 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.