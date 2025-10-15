Purchase Strengthens Toshiba's Vendor-Agnostic Print Management Approach

Toshiba America Business Solutions strengthens its cloud portfolio by acquiring Youmebee, Ltd., makers of directprint.io, and a leading provider of cloud-native print management solutions. The move reinforces Toshiba's commitment to delivering open, flexible, and secure print infrastructure for today's hybrid work environments.

Beyond serving as a core component of Toshiba's Elevate Sky Print Management platform, directprint.io provides a robust stand-alone SaaS solution for organizations operating across multi-vendor fleets. The acquisition ensures continued investment in the cloud platform's growth while preserving its independence and vendor-neutral approach.

To support this vision, Youmebee will remain a stand-alone company focusing on developing cloud-first, AI-driven print, document and workflow solutions, under the brand name Coreza moving forward. The directprint.io product itself will be rebranded as Coreza Print in the coming months.

"Youmebee is a proven innovator and accelerator of our cloud strategy," states Toshiba America Business Solutions President and Chief Executive Officer Larry White. "Folding them under the Toshiba umbrella as a stand-alone entity emphasizes our commitment to open ecosystems, client choice, while further establishing ourselves as a leader in cloud-first print and document infrastructure."

The acquisition aligns with Toshiba's successful managed print as a service (MPaaS) strategy, which recognizes the realities of multi-vendor environments across enterprise and small-to-medium-size businesses. The directprint.io platform is uniquely capable of supporting this landscape by offering:

True vendor-agnostic support across all major print brands

across all major print brands Cloud-native architecture that eliminates print servers and reduces IT complexity

that eliminates print servers and reduces IT complexity Seamless integration with identity providers, productivity suites, and security frameworks

with identity providers, productivity suites, and security frameworks Real-time analytics for usage, cost, and sustainability insights

"We're excited to join Toshiba while continuing to operate independently," says Youmebee, Ltd. President David Jenkins. "Our mission remains the same: to deliver the most flexible, secure, and user-friendly cloud print platform on the market regardless of hardware brand."

As part of Toshiba, Youmebee soon to be Coreza will continue to serve its global customer base and partners with the same agility and openness that have defined its success. This acquisition ensures the platform will scale faster, bringing newer innovations to market while remaining true to its vendor-neutral DNA.

About Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.

Toshiba America Business Solutions is a leading innovator of solutions empowering people to perform efficiently and effectively in their work environment. Serving professionals across the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America, Toshiba delivers secure and sustainable systems, services, and subscriptions to better print, manage, and display information. Toshiba continuously focuses on its clients and communities, is committed to sustainability, and is recognized as a Wall Street Journal Top 100 Sustainable Company. To learn more, please visit business.toshiba.com. Follow Toshiba on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and YouTube.

About directprint.io

directprint.io is a feature-rich, transparent SaaS offering that allows users to quickly and effectively deploy, secure, control and track print management. The platform is zero-touch and, once installed, no configuration is needed for new devices or end-users; security is built-in, local network printing ensures print jobs never leave the customer's network. Directprint.io delivers full, real-time print analytics and offers competitive per-seat pricing for Chromebooks, Windows, and macOS environments.

