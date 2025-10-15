TOKYO, Oct 15, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) has announced an overview of its exhibit at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 to be held at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan1. The company will showcase a mobility experience that sparks a sense of adventure, featuring a lineup of vehicles including the world premiere of an electrified crossover SUV concept, as well as an exhibition booth offering an immersive experience designed to engage all five senses.Concept Car OverviewThe featured concept car is an electrified crossover SUV designed to elevate quality time spent inside the vehicle. Its smooth, seamless styling blends urban sophistication with SUV strength, while the spacious interior offers a luxurious in-car sleeping environment that turns any destination into a glamping retreat.Even on rugged terrain, the vehicle delivers powerful performance and a comfortable ride, thanks to Mitsubishi Motors' signature electrification and all-wheel control technologies. Everyone on board can enjoy the thrill of dynamic yet smooth driving, and relax in comfort once they arrive at their destination.Personalized features tailored to individual preferences and lifestyles further enhance the experience, transforming everyday travel into a unique and memorable journey. This concept car is more than just a mode of transportation - it embodies a refined sense of adventure that redefines the experience of being on the road and staying at destinations.Booth OverviewUnder the theme "Forever Adventure," Mitsubishi Motors' booth will simulate the wonder of timeless exploration. Designed to resemble a vast desert landscape, the space vividly expresses the world envisioned for the concept car. Sensory effects are integrated throughout the exhibit to deepen immersion and awaken visitors' spirit of adventure. Various interactive elements invite guests to experience the world of adventure that Mitsubishi Motors aims to share.- Drive Your FutureTo help visitors step into a future world of adventure, the booth features an interactive exhibit where guests appear in simulated images riding in the concept car. Through this visual experience, visitors can connect more deeply with the concept car's world.- My Adventure StoriesFour voice-narrated video novels depict everyday adventures featuring the Delica D:5, Delica Mini, Outlander PHEV and Triton. Narrated by actor and voice actor Kenjiro Tsuda and actress and voice actress Shion Wakayama, the stories are enriched with authentic vehicle sounds - from engines to blinkers to doors opening and closing - creating a deeply immersive experience that brings each model's world to life.- My Adventure PlaylistSongs featured in Mitsubishi Motors TV commercials will be compiled into a brand playlist and played alongside "Episodes of Memories Made with Mitsubishi Motors" collected via social media. This audio-visual experience invites visitors to relive special moments and personal journeys with the brand.- Deli Maru of the FutureTo celebrate the launch of the all-new Delica Mini, the beloved mascot Deli Maru will appear as a futuristic robot, welcoming visitors with a variety of spoken greetings.- Digital Stamp Rally: Search for Deli MaruVisitors can enjoy an interactive stamp rally by searching for hidden Deli Maru throughout the booth. By scanning designated locations with their smartphones, guests can collect digital stamps and present them at reception to receive an exclusive commemorative gift2 featuring an illustration of Deli Maru.Collaborative Exhibitions Organized by Japan Mobility ShowMitsubishi Motors will present various mobility-related initiatives through car exhibits and test drive experiences at collaborative exhibitions organized by the Japan Mobility Show. These include a look back at the company's technological evolution and proposals for the future of mobility.- Mobility Culture: Yearning for Speed (October 29 - November 9)In the Mobility Culture area, which showcases the history of mobility through automaker exhibits, Mitsubishi Motors will display motorsport vehicles under the theme "Yearning for Speed." Featured models include the Pajero (1985 Dakar Rally winning model) and Lancer Evolution III (1996 WRC Group A 1,000 Lakes Rally winning model).- Tokyo Future Tour 2035 (October 29 - November 9)This exhibition offers a glimpse into the year 2035, where mobility has evolved through immersive 4D visuals and simulators. Presented by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, the "Future Dealer Exhibit" will feature the MiEV Evolution III, which competed in the 2014 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Through dynamic LED visuals and stereophonic sound, visitors can intuitively experience the excitement of driving in this concept of a futuristic dealership.- Advanced Safety Test Drive on Public Roads (October 31 - November 9)Visitors can test drive the Outlander PHEV, which integrates Mitsubishi Motors' electrification and all-wheel control technologies, on public roads around the venue. Drivers can experience the exhilaration of motor-driven acceleration.- Out of KidZania in JMS 2025 (October 31 - November 9)In these interactive programs, children can have fun while familiarizing themselves with cars. In the "Color Designer Activity" (for elementary school students), children can create new color ideas for the Delica Mini. In the "Car Coloring Experience" (for preschoolers), children can freely paint using the Delica Mini and Deli Maru as motifs.- SUV Off-Road Showruns (November 3-4)Visitors can experience the powerful off-road capabilities of the Delica D:5 and Triton through the "Hill Climbing 4WD Experience," which simulates a steep hill climb up to 45 degrees and driving over steps.- Delica Fan Meeting (November 4)This social event will be held for owners and fans of the Delica Mini and other Delica models, both old and new.- "Money and Mobility" Talk Session (November 9)Takao Kato, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors, will take the podium for a talk session on the topic of "New Ways to Earn," exploring how mobility can generate value and revenue when combined with other fields.Mitsubishi Motors' special website for the Japan Mobility Show 2025:https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/innovation/motorshow/jms2025/1. The Japan Mobility Show 2025 is organized by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc. Press days are on October 29 and the morning of October 30, followed by a special invitation day on October 31. The show will be open to the public from the afternoon of October 31 through November 9.2. Commemorative gifts are available in limited quantities. The activity will end once all gifts have been distributed. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification - launched the i-MiEV, the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV, the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. With a target of increasing the sales ratio of electrified vehicles to 100% by 2035, Mitsubishi Motors will deliver models that embody Mitsubishi Motors-ness and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society.